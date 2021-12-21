Potential pollutant used for Tisbury sidewalks

1 of 6

A chemical used to cure sidewalks poured for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) may be harmful to aquatic and environments yet it was power washed near harbor-connected storm drains and the curbing that links to them. A safety data sheet for the product states it shouldn’t be allowed to reach sewage systems or “any water course” and if it does, “respective authorities” should be informed.

“The product is called TOP-CAST 150,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley emailed. “This type of treatment, that slows the cure of the top layer of concrete, is an industry standard and is included in the town’s sidewalk design specifications. We have been in contact with the manufacturer, Dayton Superior, and they advised the product ingredients and the proportions are proprietary but stated the product contains inert pigments and water soluble polymers.”

When warnings found on the safety data sheet were pointed out to MassDOT, Reardon Riley wrote, “In adherence with construction best practices, we utilized absorbent pads and silt sacks to prevent the waste material from entering the drainage system. The residual cement paste and sand was cleaned by hand shoveling and mechanically sweeping the roadway gutter upon completion for the power washing.”

Reardon Riley further wrote, “The material was handled, stored, applied, and removed by the prescribed practices to prevent any accidental discharge of the product during application. Because of these factors, we were not required to notify the respective authorities, as all materials were contained.”

Photographs taken by The Times of recently power washed sidewalk show water residue pooled along the curb. The photographs show no “absorbent pads and silt sacks” evident near storm drains, along curbing, in the vicinity of areas of bare earth, or anywhere else.

Tisbury DPW director Kirk Metell told The Times MassDOT placed silt catchers in the storm drains for the construction period. Metell isn’t sure they filter chemicals, however. He said TOP-CAST 150 wasn’t something Tisbury put in the specs for the sidewalks. He provided a copy of the specs. Metell said while using such a chemical isn’t uncommon in that type of masonry, there are other methods, including just using water, that can achieve the same type of surface.

Meanwhile, The Times asked about an unpaved section of the sidewalk between Five Corners and Boch Park — an unpaved section that had recently installed curbing removed in front of it to accommodate a driveway, Reardon Riley indicated it was something beyond the original project design.

“This area was not included in the original design because no curb cut was ever approved or existed at this location,” Reardon Riley emailed. “MassDOT has been in contact with the property owner and provided technical assistance in applying for a curb cut. This revised application was received after the curbing was placed, but has since been approved and will be incorporated in this project.”