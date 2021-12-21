Start the New Year with the Chilmark library

The Chilmark library offers folks a number of interesting, fun, and enriching opportunities for classes and events to start the new year.

Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 29, at 2 pm, the library hosts Writing for Young People, for Vineyarders working on graphic novels, young adult stories, or nonfiction works about young people — anything geared toward younger readers. Whether you need advice from others for an ongoing work, or are searching for inspiration to start writing, the virtual group provides a platform for people to share their progress.

Stop by to discuss favorite books in today’s and yesterday’s young adult market, and experience the joy that is creating stories for kids (all levels of experience are welcome).

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite, or call the library at 508-645-3360 for more information.

Want to know more about your dog’s mood? Local dog trainer Brian Luce explains the misconceptions in common understanding of obedience, excitement, and attention, and how these relate to mood. Learn more about dog psychology at 6 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 11, also on Zoom. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Author and beef farmer Scott Lively presents “For the Love of Beef” on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 pm. Lively will speak via Zoom on the beef industry in America, and how the meatpacking market is monopolized by a few major companies, so that small producers are hardly staying above water.

He will also discuss his book “For the Love of Beef: The Good, the Bad, and the Future of America’s Favorite Meat.” Email for the Zoom invite.

Poet laureate of Martha’s Vineyard Jill Jupen presents a special discussion on the Black Mountain College, and the historical implications of the institution, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 4 pm. The postwar poetry of the Black Mountain school was associated with the popularization of a nontraditional poetics described as “projective verse.” Free to attend — bring a friend. This event is also through Zoom.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, at 6 pm, bingo takes over the Chilmark library. Join the fun by hopping on Zoom and signing into this virtual bingo night for a chance to win a certificate to Bunch of Grapes bookstore. Vineyard Bingo boards are provided, but folks should bring their own chips, coins, pebbles, or whatever you want to use for your bingo pieces.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the bingo board and the Zoom invite. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.