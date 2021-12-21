What’s coming up at the West Tisbury library

There’s no shortage of fun to be had at the West Tisbury library through the end of December.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels virtual

Kripalu Flow yoga class via Zoom. Please contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

The next day, Friday, Dec. 24, at 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Also on Friday, the library will be closing early, at 1 pm. The library will be closed all day on the day of Christmas.

Head to the children’s room with the whole family and join the library for fun crafts on Monday, Dec. 27, from 10:30 am to 4 pm. Teen crafts will also be available in the young adult room.

Crafts will be available daily though the school vacation week, Dec. 27 through 31.

Chair yoga and meditation is a great way to center yourself and bring peace to your mind and body — Jason Mazar-Kelly leads this class on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 am via Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Also on Tuesday, at 1 pm there will be a family movie screening in the community room and a teen movie screening in the young adult room. Contact the library for movie titles at 508-693-3366. At 5 pm, Heather Capece will lead an online watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Are you a senior who struggles with technology? The library offers a senior tech help session by appointment on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Contact 508-693-3366, or rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory.

At 6 pm, the M.V. Quilt Guild will meet at the library. Mask required. This group is always open to new members. Email Katherine Long at longkat@comcast.net for more information. A Zoom option will also be available.