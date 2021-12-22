Barbara A. Alconada of Oak Bluffs died peacefully at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the early hours of Dec. 13, 2021. Barbara was just shy of her 87th birthday.

Barbara was born in Boston to Everett and Mary Hough. She attended Practical Arts High School, and married Joseph J. Alconada. After her marriage to Joe, she moved to Stoughton, where they raised their children. Barbara was a homemaker, and was involved in many activities, scout leader, neighborhood baker, and sports fan, to name a few. She liked to golf, bowl, and travel, but loved spending time with family.

In 2011, she and Joe moved to Martha’s Vineyard to be nearer to her daughter, where she could recover from illness and have support taking care of Joe. After Joe’s death, she was active with the Up-Island COA and her granddaughter Amanda’s many activities. The two were often seen together at many Vineyard Independence Partnership get-togethers.

Barbara moved to Windemere, into the rest home unit, remaining active and meeting new friends. When that unit closed, she moved to the Nursing Home unit. She loved her Windemere family, and was so appreciative of the care she received.

Barbara leaves behind her daughter, Cheryl Kram, wife of Kenneth, of West Tisbury; grandchildren Amanda, Kaitlin, and Teddy; and her son, Michael Alconada, of Taunton; and grandsons Jake and Brad.

Services will be private.

Donations in Barbara’s name can be made to Vineyard Independence Partnership, P.O. Box 1204, West Tisbury, MA 02575

For online guestbook and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.