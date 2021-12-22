Four COVID patients hospitalized, two in ICU

There are four patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — two in serious condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) — at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, Hospital president and CEO and Denise Schepici and chief nurse and chief operating officer Claire Seguin told The Times this is the most hospitalizations the hospital has had at one time since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the other two hospitalized patients, one is in fair and the other is in good condition. Additionally, a pediatric patient with COVID was transferred off-Island in serious condition.

The hospital does not release the vaccination status of patients.

Schepici said there are contingency plans in place should the hospital fill up with patients, but for now the hospital has enough resources.

“Right now we have beds, we do mostly outpatient surgeries, we haven’t had to reduce surgeries, they don’t impact our bed situation. We have a surge plan should we get inundated with admissions,” she said.

All of this comes as the Island has seen a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. There have been more positive test results on the Island in the first three weeks in December (294) than there were reported in July and August [287], the Island’s busiest months for seasonal visitors.