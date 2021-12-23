Three people injured in O.B. crash

Three people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital very early Wednesday morning following a crash and rollover on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs. The call came in just before midnight, Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Foster said. Firefighters and EMS personnel discovered two of the occupants of the vehicle had “self-extricated” however one was trapped, Foster said. Firefighters rescued the trapped occupant with rescue tools, Foster said. The sedan the three were in appeared to have hit a utility pole, then a tree, before rolling onto its side, Foster said. Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and Tisbury ambulances transported the injured people from the scene. Eversource deemed the pole safe overnight, Foster said, however a crew was expected to return later on Wednesday to repair or replace it. The Oak Bluffs Police Department wasn’t immediately able to comment on whether citations were issued.

Also on Wednesday, a small SUV struck a tree and caromed into the woods off Edgartown-West Tisbury Road in West Tisbury sometime before 9 am. West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico said the uninjured motorist was wearing a seatbelt and benefited from airbags. West Tisbury Police Lieutenant Skipper Manter said the motorist, a 23-year-old, will be cited for distracted driving stemming from cell phone use.