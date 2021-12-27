COVID cases fall to 82 after year high

The number of new COVID cases last week dipped down to 82 cases following a two-week surge in cases for the Island, according to the boards of health weekly report.

From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25 there were 45 cases reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 12 at TestMV, and 25 at other providers. There are 59 cases still being monitored by public health officials, 22 that are not, and one that was lost to follow up. Of the new cases 36 had symptoms, four had no symptoms, and the symptom status of 42 was unknown. Among last week’s cases, there were 41 fully vaccinated individuals, two partially vaccinated, 24 unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of 15 was unknown.

The hospital did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether any of the positive cases resulted in hospitalizations.

Of the new cases, 13 were under 10 years of age, 13 were between 11 and 19 years of age, 13 were in their 20s, 15 were in their 30s, seven were in their 40s, 11 were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, and two were older than 70. There have been 2,524 cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard since the pandemic began.

The Vineyard saw a sharp increase in cases recently with 217 cases reported in two weeks. In one week there were 112 cases, the most cases in one week in 2021.

The town of Tisbury was reported as a new cluster with five cases. The cluster includes staff from the town’s water department and town hall, according to Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley.

“As a result of the current surge and the positive employees, all town buildings have limited public access as well as limited access for town employees who don’t work in a particular building,” Valley wrote in an email.

Meanwhile, the hospital has administered over 34,000 COVID vaccines —14,935 first doses, 15,045 second doses, and 4,755 booster doses as of Dec. 23.