508-693-2896

January 2022

The Up-Island Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

Zumba! Wednesday, Jan. 5 and 12 @ 3pm

Do you love dancing? Do you want a great workout while having fun? Join us for ZUMBA! Two more classes left in the six-week series! The program can be modified, so don’t be shy! Everyone can Zumba! Please RSVP for the class. 508-693-2896

Audiology Clinic, 1:30 – 4 at Indian Hill Medical Center

Howes House has teamed up with Dr. Lesley Segal of Vineyard Audiology for monthly individual hearing clinics, on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Call the UICOA to make an appointment.

Island Grown Initiative Mobile Market

Mobile Market will be INSIDE at Howes House on Tuesdays, 2:45 – 4 pm. Preorder pickups from 2:45 – 3 pm, then open market from 3 – 4 pm. SNAP and HIP benefits accepted! Mobile Market is for all ages and incomes!

Vineyard Isle Parkinsonians Support Group – Jan. 10 @ 10:30

Our VIP support group is now back at the COA in person. A support group for both people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. This group meets on the second Monday of every month, and is co-facilitated by a registered nurse, a social worker, and a patient. Call the council for more information.

Yoga with Shanta Is currently on hiatus.

Discussion Group (Tuesdays) is currently on hiatus.