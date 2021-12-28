Please note face masks remain required at the Tisbury Senior Center.

Food Distribution Jan. 4 and 18, 10 am to 12 noon

Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10:30–11:30 am

Diabetes Support Group Caregivers and family members are invited. Call 508-696-4205 for information.

Fuel Assistance applications are now available. If you think you are eligible, call Joyce-508-696-4205.

SHINE Jan. 20, 12 pm– 4 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 to make an appointment.

Other programs: Gogo Parent, providing transportation for older adults who may have medical appointments and events. Call Council on Aging at 508-696-4205 or Cindy Trish at Healthy Aging, 508-954-0357.

ACTIVITIES

Mondays

Knitters, 10:30 am: We are starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by!

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25, 10:30 am: Templates provided at class.

Creative Painting, 1 pm: Group needs a guide. Share your skill! Interested? Call us.

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Most Favorite Books, w/group discussion; don’t be shy, stop by! 11 am Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading w/discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, Jan. 13 and 27, 11 am. Topic continues: ‘Positivity Matters!’

Bridge/Rummy/4 Kings Corner for Seniors, 1:30 pm. Call 508-696-4205, M-F for information.

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Trudy, 1 pm

The Friends of the Tisbury Council on Aging are looking for a few new Friends! Please call our senior center for more information about this philanthropic organization at 508-696-4205, M-F.