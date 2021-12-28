Tristan L. Morrison, 48, of Philadelphia, Pa., and formerly of Oak Bluffs, died unexpectedly on Dec. 14, 2021.

Tristan was a graduate of Montrose High School, where he excelled in track and cross-country, earning medals and awards. He won first place in a horse show in the 4H Club with his pony, MaMa. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, camping with the Boy Scouts, and fishing. He had fond memories of his fishing trip with his friend, Jesse, out to sea. He was a hard worker, had a loving heart, and will be missed by us all.

Tristan is the beloved son of Thomas Jr. and Rena Morrison. He leaves behind a daughter, Brooke Morrsion; a granddaughter, Rylee; a grandson, Ryder; and siblings Trena (Colin Young) Morrison, Thursan (Rhonda) Morrison, Theran Morrison, Tammy Morrison; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A spring interment is planned at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hallstead, Pa.