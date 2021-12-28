West Tisbury library hosts everything from yoga to films to tech help

Wake up nice and early to join Jason Mazar-Kelly via the West Tisbury library for an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 1 pm on Thursday, there will be a family movie screening in the library’s community room and a teen movie screening in the young adult room. You can contact the library for movie titles at 508-693-3366.

On Friday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky leads Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Public health nurse Lila Fischer offers a free drop-in blood pressure clinic on Monday, Jan. 3, from 10 to 11 am; no sign up is needed, but masks are required.

Jason Mazar-Kelly is back leading a Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, Moira Silva will teach the first session of her online Memoir Writing Series on Zoom. Silva’s classes will meet on Tuesdays through Feb. 1. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 5 pm, Heather Capece will lead an online watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, the library will offer Senior Tech Help by appointment. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Contact 508-693-3366, or email rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory. At 4:30 pm, Heather Skybrook will lead a Screenwriting Workshop online on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 6 pm, the M.V. Quilt Guild will meet at the library. Masks are required. This group is always open to new members. Email Katherine Long at longkat@comcast.net for more information. A Zoom option will also be available.