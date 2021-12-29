Splash into 2022

Martha’s Vineyard resident Noel Barrett invites Islanders to join his plunge into the waters of Inkwell Beach for the second annual New Year’s Day Invitational Dip. The event is planned for Saturday, Jan. 1, at 8 am.

“I am once again inviting anyone and everyone for a quick dip at Inkwell Beach,” Barrett wrote in the post. “Meet at the lifeguard stand.”

Barrett said in the post that it is considered “unsportsperson-like to wear anything more than a bathing suit.”

Just in case you’re wondering what you’re getting yourself into should you decide to take the plunge, the forecast for Oak Bluffs on Saturday is partly cloudy with the highest predicted temperature at 47°F during the day, with a 70 percent chance of rain starting around 10 am, according to the Weather Channel. At 8 am, it is expected to be around 39°F. Seatemperature.org’s data says the average water temperature for Oak Bluffs this time of year is 46.8°F.