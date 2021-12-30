Feds to distribute rapid tests to MV

Martha’s Vineyard is scheduled to receive 8,100 free rapid COVID-19 tests for distribution in the next few weeks, according to a press release issued Thursday by Island Health Care and Edgartown health agent Matt Poole.

“As part of the federal government’s program to distribute free rapid COVID tests, Island Health Care, the towns’ public health boards and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will collectively receive 4,050 test kits in the next few weeks,” the release states. “Each test kit contains two rapid COVID tests. HRSA, the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is managing the national rollout, expects to be able to continue supplying free tests to local communities into the spring.”

The tests come with instructions on how to properly administer the tests, according to the release. “Videos, both in English and Portuguese demonstrating proper use will be available on rapidtestmv.org,” the release states. “Health agents ask that anyone receiving a positive test go to the website to register a positive result and review the state’s recommended guidelines for isolation.”

Here’s the breakdown of where the tests will be distributed:

IHC will distribute 400 tests

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will distribute 1,350 tests

Aquinnah will receive 49 tests; Chilmark 136; Edgartown 579; Oak Bluffs 598; Vineyard Haven 539 and West Tisbury 398. The calculations were based on population.

According to the release, a second order has already been placed with HRSA. That order requests 10,800 kits to be distributed in the same formula Island wide. Future orders placed by IHC will be based on demand.

The arrival of rapid tests comes as the Island is experiencing an uptick in cases. On Thursday, there were 31 positive test results for COVID-19 — 19 at the hospital, 10 at TestMV, and two at other providers. There were also 14 new probable over the counter cases reported, according to the Island boards of health.

The clamor for testing is apparent at TestMV, the PCR test site operating on the grounds of the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury, the release states. “IHC’s Executive Director Cynthia Mitchell noted that in recent weeks as the numbers of positive tests have climbed, particularly during a period where Islanders have either been traveling or entertaining mainland guests, the demand for tests has increased to roughly 300 a week. Prior to the spike in positive cases — believed to be driven by Omicron as well as Delta variants — TestMV was recording half that number on a weekly basis, the release states.

“We need all the tools we can get to keep our infection rate as low as possible,” Mitchell said in the release. “Home tests have become nearly impossible to find and we must make sure that cost is not preventing families from taking sound public health measures to stay safe.”

The Island remains under a mandatory indoor mask mandate.

“While the availability of free, rapid home tests is welcome news, it should not be viewed as a panacea,” Matt Poole, Edgartown’s public health agent, said in the release. “Everyone should still wear masks indoors when encountering people outside their immediate family, maintain a healthy distance of six feet or more outdoors, and get vaccinated and boosted. There are no shortcuts in this pandemic.”

Specific town distribution sites are currently being determined and Islanders are encouraged to check town websites for locations in the next week.