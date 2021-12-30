West Tisbury town hall closed

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in a staff member, the West Tisbury Town Hall will be closed Thursday, Dec. 30, effective immediately, town administrator Jen Rand and health agent Omar Johnson.

Offices were already scheduled to be closed on Friday in recognition of the New Year’s Day holiday, according to the release. “Offices will reopen next week with receipt of negative COVID tests from staff members,” the release states.

This comes as the Island has seen a significant uptick in cases throughout the month of December.