Helen K. Harley

Helen K. (Brown) Harley, 87, of West Warwick, R.I., passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late Peter S. Harley.

Born in Oak Bluffs, she was the fourth daughter of Raymond and Thelma (Alley) Brown. Helen graduated from the Oak Bluffs School in 1952. She participated in many school sports as well as being a member of the Martha’s Vineyard school orchestra. She also participated in the

Oak Bluffs school orchestra, in the percussion section. Upon high school graduation Helen attended Bridgewater State College, where she received a degree in physical education.

Helen’s first teaching job brought her to East Greenwich, R.I., where she met her husband Peter. They married on the Island in August 1958, and settled their family in Warwick, R.I.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Iadeluca (Gerald) and Patricia Harley (Ryan Hogan); granddaughters Ashely, Lindsay, and Melanie; great-granddaughter Addison; and sisters Jeanne Brown Bryan and Pamela Brown Martisauskas. She was the sister of the late Patricia Brown West and Elizabeth Brown Ciciora.

Helen was laid to rest with her husband Peter in a private family service in Rhode Island on Dec. 30, 2021.