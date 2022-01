Renzie Nordin Crane

Julia Keller and Theodus Crane of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Renzie Nordin Crane, on Jan. 2, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Renzie weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Oliver Morris Kaeka

Tara Kaeka and Calvin Kaeka of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Oliver Morris Kaeka, on Dec. 29, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oliver weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.