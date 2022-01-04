Chilmark: We made it

Waking up in a fog to the new year, not brain fog, but thick fog and light rain. It was a gray week leading into 2022, but we made it. When I drove down to Menemsha on New Year’s Day I was lucky to catch Marshall at the Texaco station during the one hour they were open for gas. I am not adapting to my sunsetless dog walks and crave those few minutes of extra light daily.

Many thanks to the Outermost Inn for serving up lunch and brunch in the off-season. Lunch is served from Wednesday, Jan. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 8, from 11 am to 2 pm.The last day to enjoy brunch is Sunday, Jan. 9, from 10:30 am to 2 pm. However, the last day to enjoy a meal is Monday, Jan. 10, from 11 am to 3 pm. No reservations accepted.

You can find Pam Glavin’s “wishing tree” in honor of her love, Carl Widdis, by his gravesite. Make a promise to do a good deed, change a habit, or be of service in some way. The adorned tree will stand until the spring. Take State Road to Rose Meadow Way and the Gay Head Cemetary will be on your left.

Nancy Aronie shared exciting news that her new book “Memoir as Medicine” will be available on March 22, in the meantime you can pre-order her book. Congratulations, Nancy.

It’s the final call to stock up on fish from the Menemsha Fish Market, before they close for January and February. Call in orders to 508-645-2282. I wish Stan and Lanette a wonderful winter break, the first in 18 years!

The M.V. Museum hosts a brown bag lunch lecture on Island community cookbooks from their collection. Join Bow Van Riper, Friday, Jan. 7, at noon. Learn more and register at bit.ly/museumcookbook.

The M.V. Chamber Music Society’s Holiday Concert is available for viewing through their website, mvcms.org, through Friday, Jan. 7.

The Chilmark library hosts Writing for Young People, a virtual get-together to share work, critique, and discuss favorite books on Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 29, at 2 pm. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, join dog whisperer Brian Luce at 6 pm to learn to distinguish between a happy dog and an excited dog, when to eliminate excitement and to change the way we see happiness in dogs. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite. Every Saturday at 2 pm you can join the Chess Club held in the Oak Bluffs library conference room, all ages and abilities welcome, hosted by Chilmark, Vineyard Haven, and Oak Bluffs libraries.

Washington Ledesma’s Early Paintings and Dena Porter’s Photographs: Reflections Here and There will continue to hang through January at Pathways Arts. For online programs, films and inspiration see pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom, the meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/chilcomchurch.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.