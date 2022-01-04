Free test kits are success

1 of 2

Thousands of COVID test kits were handed out Tuesday morning through a federal program in collaboration with local boards of health.

Edgartown asked residents to pre-register online to pick up test kits. Residents then lined up in their cars along Atlantic Avenue in Katama to pick up test kits from Edgartown police, fire, and public health officials. Health agent Matt Poole, who was helping hand out tests, said a big crowd came early and after about an hour there were only 75 out of 300 test kits left.

Chilmark ran out of test kits early after handing them out at town hall.

Speaking to The Times by phone at noon, Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley said Tisbury had about five test kits left and expected to hand those out in the next few minutes. At about noon, the town issued an email saying the test kits are all gone in Tisbury.

Valley added that West Tisbury ran out of tests at 11:24 am and Oak Bluffs had about 80 kits left at 11:42 am. Health officials hope to have more information about additional kits next week.

“People are happy to have the option to have the test kits,” Valley said. “Hopefully next week we’ll have a bigger shipment.”

The test kits are QuickVue over the counter tests and come with a sticker informing people to report any positive test results to rapidtestmv.org. Valley said the stickers were an idea that came after health officials were wrapping information flyers and realized stickers would be easier to let people know how to report a positive test.