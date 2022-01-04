Funds for community education

Four grants have recently been awarded to Adult and Continuing Education of Martha’s Vineyard (ACE MV) to support workforce education. They support ACE MV’s mission to provide accessible and affordable courses and certification for career paths.

The MV Bank Charitable Foundation and the MV Community Foundation have granted funding for ACE MV’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program. Two CNA classes are scheduled for this winter and early spring. The MV Bank Charitable Foundation also gave funding for an additional Medical Interpreter course, which trains bilingual Vineyard residents in ethical and effective interpreter services in a healthcare setting.

The Couch Family Foundation issued a generous grant of $20,000 for ACE MV’s Youth Workforce & Career Pathways program for the Island’s high school students and young adults. The Santander Bank Foundation’s grant of $10,000 will further enable ACE MV to continue working closely with M.V. Regional High School, M.V. Public Charter School, and young adults up to age 26 to provide free workshops, especially in financial literacy and career readiness.

These grants will enable ACE MV to bring more educational opportunities to Island residents of all ages. For more information, visit acemv.org, email info@acemv.org, or call 508-693-9222.