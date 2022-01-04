Steamship Authority adopts vaccine mandate

Union and non-union employees of the Steamship Authority will be required to have at least one vaccination against COVID-19 by Jan. 5 or face progressive consequences. The deadline for full vaccination is Feb 16.

In response to questions posed by The Times at the ferry line’s port council meeting Tuesday morning, SSA general manager Robert Davis acknowledged a vaccination mandate had been initiated.

“We’ve been following the governor’s order involving vaccination requirements for state workers,” Davis said. “We’re also cognizant of the president’s order regarding employers with over 100 employees. And we also understand that the potential for future federal funding will be tied to having a mandate.”

Davis said the SSA has been working with the unions it encompasses to rollout the mandate.

“Tomorrow with the start of the winter schedule is the date that we have targeted in terms of putting the mandate in place,” Davis said. “We’ve offered numerous vaccination clinics for our employees. We encourage them to be getting vaccinated. If they have a religious or medical reason not to, they need to provide us with documentation in that regard and that will be reviewed by a third party.”

When asked what the consequences would be for failure to comply with the mandate, Davis said it would depend on the particular union contract at play as to “whether they have the ability to take a leave of absence or not”.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll later told The Times employees would be “subject to progressive discipline up to and including termination.”

Davis noted the governor’s order came out this summer but it took time for the SSA to review and it had been subject to some legal challenges that failed.

“This fall we started to discuss the rollout of the vaccination requirements with the unions…,” Davis said.

Moments after the port council meeting ended Driscoll sent out a press release on the mandate. Per the release, the SSA is providing an “incentive of up to $500 per employee” to encourage vaccination.

“Although it is within the Authority’s management rights to implement this policy,” the release states, “the Authority continues to be in active negotiations with seven of its eight bargaining units regarding the matter. It has secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents the Authority’s reservation clerks, and continues to work toward agreements with employees represented by the Teamsters and the Marine Engineers Beneficiary Association.”

When asked by The Times, Driscoll was unable to immediately say what percentage of SSA employees have been vaccinated to date.