Storm could impact Island travel

For the second time this week, a winter storm watch is in effect for Martha’s Vineyard on Friday. While Monday’s predicted storm blew out to sea, the National Weather Service is once again warning of a storm with possible snow accumulation on the Island.

According to the weather service, the storm is expected to drop less than an inch of snow on the Vineyard, but much greater amounts are predicted off-Island.



Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority has issued the following travel alert for Friday: “The Steamship Authority is monitoring an upcoming period of active weather that has the potential to disrupt service. On Friday, January 7, 2022, up to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall west of Cape Cod, which may affect travel conditions if you are going on or off the Cape. Additionally, wind gusts of up to 35 mph are forecast for the Cape and Islands Friday afternoon and evening.”