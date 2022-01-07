Commission closes hearing on Indian Hill demolition

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed the public hearing, but left the written record open for a historic demolition on Indian Hill Road.

The property owner proposes to demolish the Capt. Edwin Luce house in West Tisbury, a Greek Revival style home built around 1840 and renovated in 1948. The home is listed on the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS) as an “exceptionally fine example of the Greek Revival style so common in town and on the island during the mid-19th century.”

The applicants are Lois and Jeff Meyer and their architect Philip Reagan of Hutker Architects.

The Meyer’s first came to the commission when they purchased the home in 2018. The project was then put on hold at the Meyers’ request. After three years of consulting and planning, the Meyers determined it was not feasible to renovate the home and would instead like to demolish it.

The commission’s staff report traced ownership of the home back to 1888 when it was sold with 150 acres to Albert Seaton Berry, Lois Meyer’s great grandfather. The house was left to Berry’s children in 1908 and remained unoccupied until 1948 when Richard Berry purchased the property and renovated the house with two dormers. The Parker family then purchased the home in 1968 along with 21 acres. Most of the land was subdivided with some going to the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation. The house was last occupied in 2017 before it was sold.

The existing property is tucked away down a dirt road and consists of a 2,400 square foot four-bedroom house with a one-bedroom 560 square foot studio added in the 1970s; a 1,089 square foot three-bedroom guest house; a granite well house creamery; and a garage.

The project would demolish the main house, studio, and guest house and replace them with a four-bedroom 4,605 square foot house that would echo the design of the original and the granite well house would be restored. The Meyers plan to salvage some of the original granite foundation, some of the floors and railings and intend to live in the home year-round.

At Thursday’s Zoom hearing, the Meyers played a short video walkthrough of the home that showed the home in a deteriorated condition with paint peeling in sheets from the ceiling and damaged flooring.

Reagan told commissioners the several fireplaces are not safe or up to code. The Meyers also stated the home contains a significant amount of lead paint, some of it exposed.

“I was at the site inspection and the photos don’t do justice to the degree of deterioration that I, with my inexpert eye, observed,” commissioner Douglas Sederholm said. “This building is not in very good shape anymore.”

Photos of the home on the Robert Paul Properties website before it was sold show furniture and other fixtures. There are markings and damage to some of the interior walls, an aged exterior, but no signs of peeling paint when the home was sold.

Reagan said the cost of renovating and adding an addition would approach the cost of building the new structure.

Commissioner Ben Robinson took issue with the size of the proposed home.

“4,600 square feet is a significant sized home and it’s out of context of that rural, sheep-grazing area that is there. My question to the applicants is, was there a consideration of the size of the structure that you are planning to put on the site and was there a way of maybe exploring a smaller version of the four-bedroom house you’re designing.”

Jeff Meyer said Robinson made a fair point, but that the family wanted to have a home that would accommodate themselves and their four adult daughters and their families.

Commissioner Clarence “Trip” Barnes III said the proposed project should move forward.

“It’s a nice financial shot in the arm to Hutker, all the builders, and engineers. They’re putting some faith in our community and they’re going to pay a lot of taxes. I welcome them in,” Barnes said. “I just think it’s time the old goes and the new comes in.”

Commissioner Linda Sibley and Sederholm warned the commission was wandering into deliberation.

There was no testimony during the public hearing, but Sederholm left the written record open until Jan. 20.

Speaking to The Times by phone on Friday, Jennifer Barnes Allgood, an Oak Bluffs resident who has lived in West Tisbury, said she is concerned about the Island’s historical structures being eroded piece by piece.

“I just think it’s a shame, it’s a little scary that we’re not paying attention as much as we should to historic buildings,” she said. “I don’t understand why you want to buy a historical house and then tear it down.”

Allgood said she came across the demolition proposal by chance and was concerned it was part of a growing trend of demolitions on the Island.

The commission has seen a rise in historic demolitions applications in recent months with more than 10 in 2021.

In other business, the commission approved an expansion of the Shearer Cottage from six to 15 bedrooms. The proposal was revised to not include events and the use of the inn will be for overnight guests only.