COVID cases total 419 since start of new year

Updated 3:35 pm

COVID cases are reaching new highs on Martha’s Vineyard with 419 new confirmed cases reported since the beginning of the year. The drastic rise in cases has even closed down the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club.

There were 95 cases reported on Friday, 85 on Thursday, 48 on Wednesday, 101 on Tuesday, 28 on Monday, 36 on Sunday, and 26 on Saturday.

COVID cases began to rise drastically at the beginning of December reaching all time weekly highs. This week is already set to be the highest weekly total of cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

By comparison, as 2020 and the first nine months of the pandemic came to a close, the Island had reported a total of 535 cases between March 2020 and December 2020.

In an email to The Times Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley said the health agents speak daily and meet weekly, but no joint boards of health meeting has been scheduled. She said most towns will have meetings scheduled next week.

“There is definite concern over the large number of cases and our ability to reach out to them all. Our contact tracers have been sending text and email messages to individual cases as a way of letting them know the appropriate protocols,” Valley said. “While they attempt to reach as many positive cases as possible, they prioritize making contact with parents of positive young and school-aged children, elderly cases and those with known high risk of complications from the virus.”

When the indoor mask mandate was extended, health officials said it would be reevaluated in January.

This all comes as the boards of health are counting those who test positive with at-home test kits and as the demand for home test kits skyrockets. The Island received thousands of them through a federal program earlier this week and they were distributed within hours.

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the rise in cases, the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club closed down its facilities on Thursday and will not reopen until Jan. 18.

“As a community, we strive to ensure the absolute safety of members and staff and do not make this decision lightly. We understand the club’s critical role in supporting its members and families and will provide ongoing status updates throughout next week via Remind, email, and our website,” the club wrote in a Facebook post.

Additionally families who rely on the club’s Grab n’ Go meal program can send an email to club@mvbgclub.org for food assistance.

Updated with Friday numbers and comments from Maura Valley.