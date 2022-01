A meeting scheduled by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School for 5:30 pm on Monday, Jan. 10, will focus on a request by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services to use their old early childhood education building as a temporary homeless shelter. The high school is the landlord for the leased land that community services uses. In 2020, community services began expanding their campus and broke ground on a new early childhood building, so the old building is currently not in use.