Patricia A. Witte (“Pat”) of Oak Bluffs died unexpectedly of natural causes on Jan. 4, 2022. She was 78.

Pat was from the Midwest, growing up in the Chicago area and then later moving to St. Louis, Mo. A series of events took her from the Midwest to Boston in the late 1980s. She fell in love with the Island on her first visit, and became an Oak Bluffs resident in 1991. As a resident, she worked with the Wampanoag Tribe and then became the familiar face in the office at Grace Episcopal Church. She dearly loved her community and her Island family.

She is survived by her sister Karen McCullough, daughter Margaret Heffner and her husband Terry, son Michael Griffin and his wife Megan, and by grandchildren Deanna and Tricia Heffner and Brandon and Blake Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Walter W. Witte, and granddaughter Britnee Knox.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this year.

Donations in Pat’s memory can be made to the Red Stocking Fund at theredstockingfund.org.

Condolences for the family can be sent to Margaret Heffner, 1020 Acorn Trail Drive, Florissant, MO 63031, or to margaretheffner@gmail.com.