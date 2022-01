With so many fad diets and misleading information about what to eat and what not to eat, it can be tough to choose the right plan. Before diving into a new diet this year, hear from registered dietitian Judy Palken as she explains how to make healthy, effective changes to your eating habits. The virtual event is offered by the Edgartown library on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 8 pm. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221.