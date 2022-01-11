Edgartown sets oyster season 

The Edgartown select board set the commercial oyster season on Jan. 17 in Sengekontacket Pond only.

Harvest will be allowed Monday through Friday 7 am to 4 pm. Limits are 10, 100-count bags a day which is equivalent to 2 to 2½ bushels, according to shellfish constable Paul Bagnall.

“That way they get to market, they’re in the container the market needs to handle them in, they have the correct tag on them so it worked out well last year,” Bagnall said.

The season will end at the end of March unless oysters run out in Sengekontacket. If that happens, Bagnall said they may open Edgartown Great Pond.

In other business, the board issued approvals for several restaurant closures. Edgartown Diner will close Jan. 16 to Feb. 18, Edgartown Meat & Fish from Jan. 9 to Jan. 17, The Wharf from Feb. 12 to March 17, and Rockfish from Feb. 12 to March 17.