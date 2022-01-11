Services Friday for Michael O’Donoghue

Michael O’Donoghue, 66, of Oak Bluffs passed away on Dec. 22, 2021.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown at 11 am, with a reception at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs to follow.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the M.V. Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 2214, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, in Michael’s name.

A full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.