On Dec. 4, 2021, Dr. Robert Levine passed peacefully at the age of 84 with his family at his bedside in Stuart, Fla.

Dr. Levine grew up on the Vineyard, which he would forever call his home, prior to attending Northfield Mount Hermon School, Colby College, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. During this period, Bob served as a captain in the Air Force, working as a dentist. Bob had many hobbies, and was gifted at all of his pursuits in life. A competitive athlete, he loved golf and tennis. He enjoyed playing with his family and friends while imparting his expertise to those around him.

As a successful dentist in the heart of Boston, his skilled hands helped thousands of patients over the years. Fortunately, he shared his talents with students at Harvard School of Dental Medicine as adjunct faculty, winning the Teacher of the Year award for his efforts. During these years, as a father in Wellesley, Bob spent many evenings creating masterpieces in the form of scale-model ships, a pastime he learned from real shipbuilders in Vineyard Haven during his childhood. Several of these models were homed in museums in Boston over the years.

Bob loved gardening with Barbara, traveling with his family, fishing, boating, and renovating everything in his sights! It seems that whatever Bob did, he wanted it to be at the top of his game, and he enjoyed life to its fullest. He truly never sat down until he collapsed at the end of the day. Bob loved spending time on the golf course at Farm Neck during retirement, and watching the nesting osprey. He enjoyed art, and helped to restore model ships for Islanders. If you were lucky enough to know Bob well, he would always go out of his way to help you with his kindness and generosity. He is greatly missed by his family and friends.

Born to Ida and David Levine on Oct. 19, 1937, on Martha’s Vineyard, Dr. Robert (“Bob”) Levine is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his children, Mike, Rachel, and Josh, and their families.

Donations in his honor can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.