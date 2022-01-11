Services Friday for Tanner James Andrade

Tanner James Andrade, 29, of West Tisbury, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. He was the son of Joseph Andrade and Alison (“Sunny”) McMorrow.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, in Vineyard Haven, officiated by the Rev. Cathlin Baker.

Donations in his memory may be made to Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4955, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to Boston MedFlight Headquarters, 150 Hanscom Drive, Bedford, MA 01730, or at bostonmedflight.org/donate. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.