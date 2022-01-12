2022 Edgartown Race Weekend announced for June

Edgartown Yacht Club announced in a press release it has scheduled its 2022 Edgartown Race Weekend for June 23-25, a change from its usual July time slot. Additionally, the club announced that race weekend will be led with two days of “round-the-sound” races on Thursday and Friday, and conclude with the “round-the-Island” race on Saturday of race weekend.

The round-the-Island race has been a Martha’s Vineyard tradition for 84 years, making it one of America’s oldest distance races, according to the press release. Last year, 78 boats participated in the 56-nautical-mile race, beginning and ending in Edgartown. The round-the-sound races will be between 20 and 25 nautical miles, with boats going around government marks on Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound. There will be one round-the-sound race per day. Round-the-Island and round-the-sound races will be scored and awarded separately.

The racing classes will be Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) rules, PHRF New England, (including Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, and Doublehanded Divisions), and multi-hulls.

The first 50 paid registrants for round-the-Island races will be provided with two nights of free moorings, the press release said. Entry fees include a night moorage for each day participants are registered for the round-the-Island race. Moorage will be provided on a space-available basis for later registrants.

For more information, about Edgartown Race Weekend, go to bit.ly/RaceWeekend2022 or contact Edgartown Yacht Club race administrator Margaret Passafiume, raceadministrator@edgartownyc.org, 508-627-4364, ext. 18.