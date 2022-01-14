John McCarron

John C. McCarron, 59, otherwise known as ‘Duzza’, died on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home in Edgartown. He was the son of Anne (Bekker) McCarron of Edgartown and the later Richard J. McCarron, Sr.

His graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan 18, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown officiated by Rev. Paul Fedak. Donations in his memory may be made to charity of one’s choice. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guest book and information.