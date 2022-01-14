March for Voting Rights canceled

The organizers of the March for Voting Rights have canceled the Saturday afternoon event. The march was co-sponsored by the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard and Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard. Carla Cooper, a member of Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, told The Times that after a Friday morning meeting, the organizers decided to cancel the march because “extreme weather conditions [are] predicted.” Cooper said Saturday will have “below zero temperatures with winds 20 to 30 miles per hour.” She also said there is a heavy freezing spray advisory.

