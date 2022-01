TestMV will delay opening its asymptomatic testing site at the Ag Hall due to expected severe winter weather conditions, according to Mary Breslauer, a spokeswoman for TestMV.

The site will open at 12 pm on Jan. 17. Appointments made between 9 am and 12 pm will be honored between 12 pm and 4 pm as long as weather conditions permit.

Martha’s Vineyard has seen a record number of new COVID-positive cases in recent weeks.