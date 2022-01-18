Chilmark: At least the sun is returning

Wind, gale-force wind seems to be becoming a weekly part of life. I loved my Great Bight walk, and seeing all the ice-glazed stones along the beach. And as I finish up the column, I’m serenaded by howling morning winds. At least the sun is returning.

Not sure why I hadn’t noticed till this week that the Dec. 27 cover story of New York Magazine was co-written by Bliss Broyard. I congratulate these two authors, who interviewed more than 75 people to tell the stories of 15 men who died on Rikers Island in 2021. Read the piece at nym.ag/3qDZkUJ.

Rebecca Gilbert of Native Earth Teaching Farm took Holly Bellebuono’s ACE MV course “How To Write a Book Proposal,” and lucky for all of us, it worked. Congratulations, Rebecca, a.k.a. “the Weed Witch of Jabberwocky,” whose forthcoming book, “Weedy Wisdom for the Curious Forager: Common Wild Plants to Nourish Your Body and Soul,” is due out in May. You can preorder and learn more at bit.ly/WeedyWisdom.

Congratulations to Island Folk Pottery on receiving a grant from the M.V. and Massachusetts Cultural Councils so they can rent a restroom for everyone who enjoys their May-through-November Sculpture Trail.

Enjoy free online Peaked Hill Yoga classes from January 18 to 29; check out biomechanically based yoga, and sign up at peakedhillstudio.com/embedding-ex.

According to the second annual Trustees “State of the Coast Report,” “By 2050, more than 3,500 structures on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket may be impacted by storm flooding, and nearly 800 structures lost to erosion.” The 44-page report highlights the climate change–driven impacts of sea level rise and storm flooding faced by Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Gosnold. Learn more on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from noon to 1 pm. To register for Zoom access, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211, ext. 116. See the report at thetrustees.org/content/state-of-the-coast-report.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 5:30 pm, learn about the Wampanoag Tribe’s Natural Resources Department work in the Menemsha Pond Complex, with a presentation of videos followed by a discussion of their programs. Join this virtual event at bit.ly/MenemshaPond.

The Chilmark Library hosts M.V. poet laureate Jill Jupen for a Zoom discussion about the Black Mountain Poets Charles Olson, Robert Creeley, and Robert Duncan, who promoted a nontraditional poetics, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 4 pm. On Saturday, Jan. 22, at 6 pm, join online Vineyard Bingo, and get the new ’22 board. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom link.

Tuesdays at Pathways Arts are “Open Writing and Poetry,” a series moderated by Ron Slate, from 7 to 9 pm; you can be in-person or Zoom. Washington Ledesma’s “Early Paintings” and Dena Porter’s “Photographs: Reflections Here and There” continue to hang through January. For online programs, films, and inspiration, see pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom; the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/CCCservice.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.