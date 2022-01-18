Harvest of the Month: Potatoes

This January we’re celebrating potatoes, a hearty and filling root vegetable that can be grown in the summer and stored all winter long. In our area, potatoes are usually planted in early spring and harvested throughout the summer. After harvest, potatoes can be stored in a dark, cool area with good airflow for three to six months, and enjoyed throughout the winter.

Potatoes are a great source of iron and vitamin C, which helps with iron absorption. Potatoes contain more vitamin C than strawberries and pineapple — one medium-size potato eaten with the skin on provides almost half the daily recommended amount of vitamin C. They also contain fiber, antioxidants, potassium, and vitamins B1, B3, and B6.

Potatoes are incredibly versatile, making them an easy addition to many meals. Whether you prefer them baked, boiled, or fried, everyone has a favorite potato recipe. This month, challenge yourself to include potatoes in your diet in a new way. Try making a breakfast hash by frying diced potatoes with any leftover veggies or meat in your fridge, then serving it with eggs. Toss sliced potatoes with olive oil and garlic, then roast and enjoy with burgers instead of fries. Or try our new Harvest of the Month recipe, Brandade.

Brandade

Recipe by Maura Martin and Austin Racine of Mo’s Lunch

½ pound salt cod, rinsed and then soaked overnight in cold water in the fridge

2 Tbsp. neutral or olive oil

1 Spanish onion, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 whole cloves garlic, peeled

4 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 bay leaves

2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup Parmesan (optional)

Drain the salt cod. Add oil, onions, and garlic to a wide, heavy-bottomed skillet or dutch oven. Cook on medium high heat until the onions are sizzling, and then add the potatoes and bay leaves. Next, add the salt cod to the skillet and give a good stir. Cover and let cook for 5 minutes over medium heat. Give a good stir, and then cover once again and allow to cook for another 5 minutes. Next, add heavy cream, stirring to incorporate.

Continue to cook uncovered, stirring often, until potatoes are cooked through. Be cautious to keep stirring so as to not let the brandade stick.

Once the potatoes are cooked through and falling apart, turn off heat, and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Either pass the brandade through a food mill (for ultimate creaminess), or simply mash with a fork.

It is delicious to eat as is, but it is best spread out in a shallow dish, topped with Parmesan and put under the broiler until browned for a nice and crispy top. Serve with crusty bread, vegetables, or as a side dish for fish.