Professor Emeritus at Swarthmore College Philip Weinstein starts off a seven-part online seminar that centers on writers who explore extreme situations. In his “Uncanny Voyages” series, Weinstein moves through the likes of Kierkegaard, Dostoevsky, Nietzsche, Freud, Kafka, Faulkner, and Flannery O’Connor. Log on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 7 to 8:30 pm. Email amcdonough@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211 to register.