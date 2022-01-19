IHT raises $1.3 million

Island Housing Trust has raised more than $1.3 million in private donations and multiyear pledges from 402 donors in 2021, according to a press release.

“Our community came together to support our work to create more year-round affordable homes as our Island faces the escalating housing crisis,” Joanna McCarthy, IHT chief advancement officer, said in the release. “It was such an incredible team effort, and the staff, board, and committee members worked tirelessly during the holidays to help us exceed our very ambitious goal.”

IHT has two major affordable housing projects on its horizon. In Edgartown, IHT will construct 40 affordable and community housing units on a 6.7-acre parcel off Meshacket Road in Edgartown. In Oak Bluffs, IHT will build 60 units on an eight-acre parcel in the Southern Tier section of town.