Down Island towns to hand out COVID test kits

Another round of free COVID test kits will be available for Tisbury and Oak Bluffs residents beginning next week.

On Monday, Jan. 24, Tisbury residents can pick up test kits at the town hall, town hall annex, fire station, and Vineyard Haven Public Library during regular business hours and while supplies last. Additional test kits are expected each week.

“In order to protect our staff, individuals who are not feeling well are asked to refrain from entering town buildings for test kits,” a press release from the town reads.

Oak Bluffs will distribute test kits to residents on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at town hall from 2 pm to 5 pm or while supplies last.

Edgartown is asking residents to once again register for test kit pickup the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 28. Registration can be found here.

The federal government is also offering four free test kits to each household. The federal program can be accessed through covidtests.gov.

Test kit distribution for the three up-Island towns was not immediately available.