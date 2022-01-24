Lost pistol owner’s license remains suspended

The owner of a pistol who belatedly reported it lost to Edgartown Police has failed to get her Massachusetts license to carry firearms reinstated after it was suspended. At a hearing on Jan. 6, Catherine Tobin told Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes she was unsure when she lost a .380 caliber Sig Sauer pistol and when she last saw the weapon. As part of a report he read into the record, Edgartown Police Sgt. Joel DeRoche told the court, “I asked Ms Tobin why she had delayed reporting the firearm missing some nine days,” DeRoche said. Tobin allegedly told police her life was busy, but eventually decided to report the pistol missing on the advice of her brother.

“After a review of all the documents by both parties and the testimony of both Ms. Tobin and Edgartown Police, this court finds Ms. Tobin has not met the burden of proof that [the] Edgartown Police Department acted arbitrary and capricious in suspending Ms. Tobion’s license to carry,” the decision states. “When questioned, Ms. Tobin was unclear when her firearm went missing. Ms. Tobin was unsure if it was missing for one week or several months. Ms. Tobin was unsure of where the firearm was being stored. Ms. Tobin has demonstrated a complete lack of accountability for her firearm, which is a public safety risk.”

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said his officers conducted a diligent search for the pistol.

“Officers worked very hard to attempt to find the lost pistol to include searching the premises, a nearby dumpster and also combing the sides of the adjoining streets,” Chief McNamee told The Times. “This case is simply not just about a prosecution for us, we sincerely want to see the gun safely found.”

Tobin could not be reached at a number listed for her.