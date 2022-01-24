New COVID cases dip to 326

The number of new COVID cases dropped by triple digits last week to 326 new cases.

Last week’s new cases come after the Island boards of health reported 943 new cases in two weeks. The 1,269 cases reported so far in January account for nearly one-third of the total 3,920 cases reported since the pandemic started in March of 2020.

Of the 326 positive cases, 135 were reported from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 32 from TestMV, 49 from other providers, and 110 from over the counter tests. The hospital, which tests symptomatic individuals, conducted 466 tests last week with 29 percent of the cases coming back positive. TestMV, which tests asymptomatic individuals, conducted 291 tests with 11 percent coming back positive. Since at-home tests are self-reported it is unknown how many at home tests were administered.

There are 149 individuals being followed by public health officials and 177 that are not. There were 95 symptomatic, 19 asymptomatic, and 212 with an unknown symptoms status. There were 95 vaccinated, seven partially vaccinated, 60 unvaccinated, and 164 with an unknown vaccination status among the positive cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, those who test positive with an at-home test should stay home or isolate for 10 days and wear a mask if others could have contact with you. Additionally, the boards of health are asking people to report their at-home tests to rapidtestmv.org.

Those who test negative with an at home tests, but have symptoms, may have another illness, but may also have COVID-19.

“However, it is possible for a test to give a negative result in some people who have COVID-19. This is called a false negative. You could also test negative if the specimen was collected too early in your infection. In this case, you could test positive later during your illness,” the CDC website reads.

Those who test negative should follow instructions on their test kits to test again. It is recommended to test again within two to three days.