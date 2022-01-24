Vineyard Haven library receives 2022 fundraising challenge

Vineyard Haven Public Library Building Fund, Inc. announced a new fundraising challenge for 2022. A year-round Tisbury family has offered to match every $2 the fund raises up to $30,000, according to a press release. This would provide a total of $90,000.

The fund’s president, Arch Smith told the Times the donors did not want their names published.

“I can tell you that they are year-round Tisbury residents heavily involved in the business and leadership communities of Tisbury,” Smith said. “Their generosity and challenge to the rest of the Tisbury residents are greatly appreciated.”

The fund received a challenge similar to this one in September from the Sibbri Foundation to raise $50,000. The money raised from these challenges will go toward funding a new addition for the library.

The 2022 challenge has been named the “Media Challenge” because the funds raised will go toward “expenses related to optimizing multimedia presentations” in the addition. These include “up-to-date technology, lighting and acoustics, including a state-of-the-art sound system with an assisted hearing loop, a large retractable projection screen with a high-resolution projection system, and large windows opening the room to the garden but that can be easily darkened with drop-down shades when necessary,” according to the press release.

To donate or learn more about the fundraising campaign, visit www.vhlibrarybuildingfund.org. To send donations by check, send them to the address VHPLBFI, PO Box 4961, Vineyard Haven MA 02568.