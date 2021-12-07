Vineyard Haven library surpasses donations challenge

In late September, Vineyard Haven Public Library was issued a challenge from the Sibbri Foundation: Raise $50,000 by Dec. 31. If it was successful, the foundation stated it would match each dollar for every donation and pledge made before the end of 2021, which would double the funds going into the library’s capital campaign for a new multipurpose room.

“I am pleased to tell you that we have raised $76,318, thus reaching the required goal. And we still have most of December to procure even more gifts,” Vineyard Haven library trustees chair Arch Smith said. Smith said the amount raised for the challenge for the capital campaign has contributed toward the approximately $1 million total so far of its $2 million goal.

Amy Ryan, director of Vineyard Haven library, said COVID had made fundraising difficult. The virus forced restrictions on performing face-to-face fundraising.

“We’ve met a big threshold, but there’s still a lot to be done,” Ryan said. “We’ve been very pleased with the community’s generosity and support.”

The capital campaign is still gathering funds through the Vineyard Haven Public Library Building Fund, Inc. (VHPLBFI), a nonprofit organization established in 2019 with the sole purpose of raising funds for the library’s building efforts. Online donations can be made through the VHPLBFI website, vhlibrarybuildingfund.org. Pledge forms and more details about the project can also be found on the VHPLBFI website. Donations by check and pledge forms can be sent to VHPLBFI, P.O. Box 4961, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.