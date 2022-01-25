Edgartown: It’s all in what we make of it

January is beginning to fade, as we enter the last few days of the month and head into February, the longest shortest month of the year. I kid, of course. I’m actually making an effort to find some enjoyment in the winter months. I’m dressing appropriately and acknowledging the light blessing us until 5 pm these days. It’s not as wonderful as the summer months in my book, but I can still bundle up, get outside, and take a short walk most days. It’s all in what we make of it, right? Take joy in the little things, when and where we can.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Shannon Donovan and Brian Perry on Jan. 24, Meghan Brown on Jan, 28, and Simone DeSorcy, who isn’t from Edgartown but is fabulous and deserves a mention, on Jan. 29.

Weather permitting, you may see a bunch of kids and adults in Hawaiian garb running around the school on Friday morning around 8:30. It’s our monthly fun run for health and fitness, and the January theme is Hawaiian in an attempt to brighten our midwinter run. This time of year, the route is pretty short and quick, so traffic shouldn’t be delayed at all. If you drive by, be sure to toot to cheer the kids on.

Unfortunately, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed lately. I totally support these efforts to foil COVID, but I know it’s disappointing to folks looking to return to normal. It seems like we get close to normal and then something new crops up. But things are still improving, even given the rise in COVID case numbers and such. Absentees in students and staff at school have been high recently, but the schools continue to test and do our best to sanitize and keep everyone safe. Junior high basketball was suspended for a week or so, with hopes of picking back up and finishing the season this week and next. The recent band concert went virtual instead of in person. It’s so hard, and definitely disappointing, to bob and weave with the rapidly changing situation. But we must keep our eyes on the light at the end of the tunnel, and remember that even though we are still masked and the virus is incredibly widespread, many are doing well with the illness, particularly if they are vaccinated and boostered. That said, while many of us may be saying, “I should just get it and get it over with,” experts firmly recommend that you definitely not try to catch it and get it done with, because we don’t know whom we may infect, or how we may do with the virus ourselves. So I will keep masking up, sanitizing my classroom, washing my hands, and doing my best to avoid the virus.

While I’m mentioning that dreaded virus, I also want to send out a big thank-you to Edgartown health agent Matt Poole, Chief of Police Bruce McNamee, and the other fabulous police and fire personnel who have been working so diligently to hand out the free COVID tests to community members every week. They have been standing out in the cold for hours at a time to make sure that everyone who wants at-home tests can get at-home tests. That said, as of this past Monday, town residents may now pick up at-home test kits in the town hall lobby. Registration is no longer necessary, and getting in line is not required. Stop in during regular town hall hours, wear a well-fitting mask, and please, please, please — don’t go if you have any symptoms. There is an ample supply of tests, so please be respectful, and don’t stockpile tests.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1:30, the ​​West Tisbury library is hosting a book party to celebrate the release of “Covid Monologues MV: Readings to Nourish, Inspire & Connect.” Per its webpage, “This timely anthology includes 70 monologues from Island writers aged 10-82, spanning March 2020 to November 2021. Twenty-seven pieces are newly released. Readers can explore a multitude of perspectives as writers detail how they experienced the pandemic. Monologues range from humorous to poignant to provocative. Editors Jennifer L. Knight and Moira Convey Silva hope the publication will help Islanders continue to cope with and better understand the challenges of COVID while leaving a testament for future generations.” Visit the website for more details.

The IGI Mobile Market, a truck stocked with reduced-price, fresh, locally grown produce and eggs, will be at the hospital on Fridays, through at least February, from 3 pm until 4 pm, as part of Island Grown Initiative’s mission to expand healthy food access for all in the Island community. Accepted forms of payment are cash, check, credit cards, Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), SNAP/HIP, FMNP Senior and WIC coupons, and Mobile Market coupons.You must order online by 5 pm the day before pickup: mobilemarketorders.square.site.

Here’s a big shout-out to the folks who help my dad out down at Your Market on Sunday mornings when he heads down there to play his lottery tickets for the week. I so love that members of our little community help him do this and keep his independence at 93 years old. And it makes me feel better knowing that he’s got help pretty much anywhere he goes if he needs it. You all are angels in disguise. Thank you.

I think that’s about it for this week, though I feel like I’m forgetting something. I always think of it after I send the column in for the week. Of all the things I’ve lost, I miss my mind the most. Ah, well. Have a great week, and I will “see” you in February. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Keep some distance between you and others. Stay safe. And be kind. We’re all in this together.