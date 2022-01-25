Edgartown signs MSBA letter

The Edgartown select board unanimously agreed to sign a letter to support a good faith effort for a building project at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School school committee applied to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in each of the last six years. MSBA is a state organization that provides school districts with funding to renovate or build new schools.

The school committee created the letter last week after receiving an indication that the Island high school could be on the state’s short list for funding.

D’Andrea told the board that representatives of the MSBA reached out to him and asked for a letter expressing that each town is ready to make a good faith effort toward a high school building project and signed by a representative of each of the Island’s six towns.

“They asked that because they recognize that we have a need at our high school for a building project, however they are concerned about the disagreement that has been expressed from some of the towns about the funding formula that we use to fund the high school,” D’Andrea said.

The high school’s budget formulas are based on each town’s student enrollment from the October of the preceding year. This formula places the lion’s share of funding on the three down-Island towns and often Oak Bluffs. Oak Bluffs leaders have repeatedly expressed criticism with the regional funding formula such as when Oak Bluffs voters denied a feasibility study for the high school at town meeting in 2019.

The letter is not a commitment to a building project, but a commitment to the process, a feasibility study, and to come up with a project fit for the Island.

If the school is accepted by MSBA, the school could receive tens of millions of dollars in potential grant funding for a new school.

Select board member Art Smadbeck said this was a great opportunity for the Island.

“I think that moving forward is really in all of our best interests,” Smadbeck said.

Select board chair Michael Donaroma agreed.

“It’s an opportunity we shouldn’t miss out on,” Donaroma said.

Oak Bluffs and Chilmark select boards will discuss the letter at their meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and both Tisbury and West Tisbury select boards will take up the letter at their meetings on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison told the Times his town’s select board will not be having a meeting about the MSBA, but a letter of support will be sent.