Up-Island Council on Aging events

The Up-Island Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21.

Please note, most of our in-person programming is currently paused due to the current COVID numbers. Staff is in the office, and available.

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) Mobile Market — Tuesdays |IN PERSON|

Mobile Market will be inside at Howes House on Tuesdays, 2:45-4 pm. Preorder pickups from 2:45 to 3 pm, then open market from 3-4 pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase local produce from various Island farms. SNAP and HIP benefits accepted! The Mobile Market is for all ages and incomes! Please note: one person in the market at a time, due to BOH COVID protocols.

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. Second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

The attorneys from Patti Mello’s office visit the Howes House for appointments. The next visits will be on Feb. 9 and 23. Please call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

Please check out some of our virtual programs!

*Strength + Fitness Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri., 9 and 9:35 am via Google meeting

*Martha Abbot’s Yoga Mon, Wed, Fri, at 10:30 via Zoom

*Kanta’s Gentle Yoga Tuesdays at 11:30 via Zoom

Please email coa-clerk@westtisbury-ma.gov for signup information for virtual programs.