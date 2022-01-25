John Carey announces DA run

Criminal defense and civil litigation lawyer John “Jack” Carey announced he is seeking the Cape and Islands District Attorney seat as a Republican candidate on Tuesday morning. Carey held a press conference to make his case for his candidacy and to answer questions from reporters.

“I am running to be the next district attorney because I believe that it takes proven leadership to ensure the safety of the people of the Cape and Islands,” Carey said. “I believe that my leadership through my criminal litigation experience and my extensive time in leadership roles within the Navy uniquely qualify me for this position.”

Carey, a Sandwich resident, is running for the position currently held by District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, who announced he will not be seeking a sixth term earlier in the month. Carey will be running against defense attorney Rob Galibois, who is seeking the Democratic nomination. Galibois officially announced his candidacy on Monday outside the Barnstable County Superior Courthouse. The Times broke the story that Galibois intended to run.

Carey also appealed the fact he lives on the Cape and his connection to the community.

“I live on the Cape. I’ve been here for over 10 years. My wife and I, when we started our family, decided this is where we were going to raise our family,” Carey said. “My wife is a vice president of a local regional airline that’s based here on Cape Cod. My boys go to school here on Cape Cod. They’ve gone through and graduated on to another school system here on the Cape. We’re members of the Corpus Christi Parish and we attend Mass there regularly together. We’re involved in numerous … charities on the Cape here.”

Cape Cod is home to the family, Carey said, and he wants to “keep Cape Cod safe.” Carey said the outgoing O’Keefe did a “fantastic job as district attorney” and he wants to continue on what O’Keefe has been doing.

The Times asked Carey whether he has the support of outgoing O’Keefe, who is also a Republican. Carey said he reached out and spoke to O’Keefe briefly and it’s his hope that will “gain his support in the future.”

In answering questions, Carey pointed to substance abuse as a big problem on the Cape and Islands, which will need to be addressed.

Carey graduated in 1990 from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. After graduation, Carey joined the Navy as a commissioned officer and retired with the rank of captain after over 30 years of service. He had several deployments to the Middle East. Carey received his juris doctorate from the New England School of Law, now known as New England Law, in 2001.