Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt at Five Corners

A pedestrian using a crosswalk at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven was struck by a pickup truck Monday night. The pedestrian, a woman in her late 50s, was struck by a distracted motorist, according to Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost.

The motorist, a 22-year-old male, apparently had just exited Cumberland Farms and was allegedly munching from a bag of popcorn which he looked down at just before striking the pedestrian.

The woman he hit was seriously injured, according to Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland. She was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by Tisbury EMS and appears to have been airlifted from the Vineyard, Chief Leland said. Chief Habekost said the motorist received two civil citations — impeded operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Contrary to what video footage may imply, Chief Habekost said the incident wasn’t a hit and run. The motorist parked his pickup at Cumberland Farms and remained at the scene, Chief Habekost said.

Chief Habekost said it “looks like a complete accident,” but an accident that is also indicative of improper behavior behind the wheel. Chief Habekost described the accident as an example of widespread distracted driving plaguing the Vineyard these days — ”a very dangerous thing,” he said.