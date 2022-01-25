Poet’s Corner

On Turning 75
By Tom Dresser
I never thought the day would arrive,
The day that I turn seventy-five,
An age beyond my fear and ken
Too many years to remember when
As a youth, carefree, without fear,
I gave no thought to a career
I took to teaching to avoid the draft
I’m serious, though some folk laughed
I was still wet behind the ears
Third grade aged me beyond my years
My parents had an early expiration date
The years flew by, too fast, too late.
In my mind I was doing something bold
In nursing homes, I worked with the old
At a reunion I took my chance
With a classmate, we loved to dance
Thence to the Vineyard, I came by choice
Falling in love with my old friend Joyce
Here we’ve been for many a year
Sharing a life, we find so dear.
Walks in the woods or along the shore
So much to do, still so much more
I love the Vineyard atmosphere
The scene is sharp and bright and clear.
This is where I plan to stay
And treasure life in every way.
I never thought the day would arrive,
The day that I turn seventy-five.
Tom Dresser is an author living in Oak Bluffs who specializes in books on Vineyard history. He turns 75 on Feb. 4.
