Poet’s Corner

On Turning 75

By Tom Dresser

I never thought the day would arrive,

The day that I turn seventy-five,

An age beyond my fear and ken

Too many years to remember when

As a youth, carefree, without fear,

I gave no thought to a career

I took to teaching to avoid the draft

I’m serious, though some folk laughed

I was still wet behind the ears

Third grade aged me beyond my years

My parents had an early expiration date

The years flew by, too fast, too late.

In my mind I was doing something bold

In nursing homes, I worked with the old

At a reunion I took my chance

With a classmate, we loved to dance

Thence to the Vineyard, I came by choice

Falling in love with my old friend Joyce

Here we’ve been for many a year

Sharing a life, we find so dear.

Walks in the woods or along the shore

So much to do, still so much more

I love the Vineyard atmosphere

The scene is sharp and bright and clear.

This is where I plan to stay

And treasure life in every way.

I never thought the day would arrive,

The day that I turn seventy-five.

Tom Dresser is an author living in Oak Bluffs who specializes in books on Vineyard history. He turns 75 on Feb. 4.

