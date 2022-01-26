Indoor track falls to Littleton

1 of 7

The boys indoor track team came in second in the 4×800 and distance medley at the MSTCA Division 5 State Relays Saturday.

The boys 4×800 relay team featured Zach Utz, Jonathan Norton, Sam Fetters, and Daniel da Silva, running a time of 8:31.88. The boys distance medley team ran a 11:23.67 time with Utz, Norton, da Silva, and Duncan Brown.

The team’s next meet is Saturday at MSTCA Coaches Invitational at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Boys hockey team has week off

The MVRHS boys hockey team had a rare week off in midwinter. Because of midterm exams, no games were scheduled last week, and the team hasn’t been able to reschedule a game against Hopkinton that had been canceled due to weather earlier this season.

Coach Matt Mincone said the team is gearing up for a showdown with rival Nantucket on Saturday, although weather could play a factor in whether that game gets played.

Girls hockey team suffers letdown

After that big win in the Nan Rheault tournament recently, the MVRHS team suffered a bit of a letdown, Coach Geoghan Coogan told The Times.

“Really not unexpected as we had several injuries and illness during the week,” Coach Coogan wrote in an email.

With the Zamboni broken down at the M.V. Arena, the team was forced to cancel its practice on Friday, and reschedule a game against Falmouth scheduled at home on Saturday. Instead, the game was moved to Sunday at Falmouth because of the mechanical issue.

“Threw us off our game completely, and we were a bit flat and shorthanded Sunday, losing to Falmouth 6-2,” Coach Coogan wrote. “The energy we built up just got knocked down a touch from things that are out of our control. But we are back to practice, energy building back up, and we take on Dennis-Yarmouth [Wednesday] in Dennis, and then we have a big home game versus Nantucket Saturday.”

That game faces the same weather challenges as the boy’s showdown with the Whalers.

“Two very important league games for us, and we are getting some players back healthy and looking forward to the next few games,” Coach Coogan wrote.

Girls basketball

The Vineyarder girls basketball team dropped a game to Cardinal Spellman Tuesday, going 0-1 in league play. The final score was 57-33.

The Purple hoopers were down two girls due to illness, bringing the varsity team to six players. Freshmen Delilah Oliver and Piper Blau completed the game with 16 and 11 points respectively.

“We were working with limited numbers, but they played hard and stepped up to the plate,” Head Coach Melissa Braillard said. “We were only down by 8 or 9 at halftime, but ran out of gas at the end.”

On Friday, the team lost a double-overtime thriller Friday, in a close 48-46 matchup against Cape Cod Academy. The team played well and saw exciting performances from freshman Piper Blau, who had 11 points.

The girls look to play Nantucket on Saturday if the weather holds up. Next week will have the Vineyarders play four games in one week.

Vineyard swimmers break records

Vineyard senior co-captain Ruairi Mullin broke the longstanding 100 free school record, previously held by Evan Sauter since 2017. Ruairi swam a 51.73, beating the previous record of 51.84, and also qualified for sectional and state championships in both the 200 and 100 free. The boys team was down to six out of 13 swimmers due to illness or injury, and lost 60-71 to Sandwich, but swam well.

“The six boys put up a really good fight, as Sandwich had 10 boys and a diver. The four girls present worked hard, but lost 35-83,” Head Coach Jen Passfiume wrote to The Times.

The boys started strong, winning the 200 medley relay with Nathan Cuthbert, Emmett Silva, Andy Carr, and Elijah Reed in 2:15.23. Ruairi swam a state-qualifying 1:54.65 for first place in the 200 free.

Nathan Cuthbert placed second in the 50 free (25.32), followed up by Kaua DeAssis with a new personal best 27.81, and Elijah Reed was 31.80 for fifth. Andy Carr picked up a first in 100 fly in 1:12.21. In the 100 free, Ruairi Mullin swam 53.02 for first, followed by Nathan Cuthbert at 57.63 in fourth. Kaua DeAssis (6:49.93) and Elijah Reed (7:39.10) went 1-2 in the 500 free. The boys 200 free relay of Ruairi, Emmett, Kaua, and Nathan placed second in 1:43.40. Emmett Silva (1:14.25) and Andy Carr (1:15.85) placed second and third in the 100 backstroke. After just missing the 100 free qualifying time in the individual event, Ruairi Mullin, who was feeling good, wanted another chance to qualify for the championships. After a relay order change, Ruairi led off the boys 400 free relay in a recordbreaking pace of 51.73, qualifying for sectionals and states, and breaking the school record. Elijah Reed, Kaua DeAssis, and Andy Carr finished up the relay for second place in 4:10.44. The boys hope to recoup more team members before swimming against Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The girls 200 medley relay team of co-captain Delilah Hammarlund, Sylvia Carroll, Lily Haynes, and Nora Motahari placed third in 2:29.54. Sylvia Carroll took home another first place in the 50 free at 29.48, followed by Delilah Hammarlund with 30.37 in second. Lily Haynes earned second in the 100 fly in 1:19.46. In the 100 free, Sylvia Carroll placed second in a personal best 1:05.36, and Nora Motahari (1:19.87) took fifth. The four girls took on the 200 free relay in 2:09.70 for third. Lily Haynes swam to victory in the 100 backstroke with a personal best 1:23.98. Delilah Hammarlund swam a season-best 1:28.02 for first in the 100 breaststroke.

The team travels to Nantucket on Jan. 29 for the last dual meet of the season, before the conference championships on Saturday, Feb. 5.